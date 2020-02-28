LONGVIEW, Wash — Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze at an industrial building in Longview, Washington. The fire is involving hazardous chemicals, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said. Air quality in the area has been affected.

Fire officials are asking residents in a two-mile radius of 3400 Industrial Way to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed and not go outside. They are advising neighbors downwind of the fire to shelter in place until further notice.

The fire is on the property of J.M. Huber Cooperation which is a company that provides industrial products and engineered materials solutions.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue asks that residence do not call 911 about the fire as dispatchers are very busy handling the fire and want to keep lines open for other emergencies.

