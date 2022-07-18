Two-alarm fire prompts evacuation at Southeast Portland apartment complex

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland apartment complex was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a two-alarm fire that burned multiple units.
Firefighters responded to the Hazelwood Manor apartments on Southeast 26th Avenue and Division Street just before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor, which eventually burned part of the attic, according to Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R).
Crews said the apartment complex was evacuated safely and no one was hurt. They also rescued a cat from the burning building.
The fire took about 45 minutes to put out, with up to 50 firefighters on scene at its peak.
Investigators said the fire started when a burning candle ignited clothes that were hanging.
Four apartments were damaged and at least three of them were rendered unlivable. The residents of those units are getting assistance from the American Red Cross or family members.