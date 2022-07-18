Two-alarm fire prompts evacuation at Southeast Portland apartment complex

The fire started at the Hazelwood Manor Apartments on Southeast 26th and Division just before 2 p.m. No one was hurt.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland apartment complex was evacuated Monday afternoon due to a two-alarm fire that burned multiple units.

Firefighters responded to the Hazelwood Manor apartments on Southeast 26th Avenue and Division Street just before 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor, which eventually burned part of the attic, according to Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R).

Crews said the apartment complex was evacuated safely and no one was hurt. They also rescued a cat from the burning building.

The fire took about 45 minutes to put out, with up to 50 firefighters on scene at its peak.

Investigators said the fire started when a burning candle ignited clothes that were hanging.