BEAVERTON, Ore. — A child was among three people sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after firefighters pulled them from a burning home in a Cedar Mill neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man, 44-year-old woman, and a 7-year-old child were pulled out of the home, said Lt. Ryan Stenhouse with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Stenhouse said he believed the man may be in critical condition and the two others in serious condition.

Crews responded at just about 1 a.m. Thursday morning minutes after a passerby and neighbors spotted the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they faced difficult conditions. Stenhouse said there were reports of 30-40 foot flames at the front of the house with the roof partially collapsed.

Firefighters went inside through the back of the home. They found the three victims and pulled them out. Life-saving efforts were immediately performed, and eventually the family was sent to the hospital.

“In a span of five minutes, three victims were located. That is a resource-heavy situation for us. Not only are we contending with the fire scenario, but we have three victims we have to treat now,” said Stenhouse.

Because crews had so much to deal with, additional personnel were called in to help. In total about 60 firefighters and other emergency responders arrived on scene.

Stenhouse said fire investigators planned to be on scene until at least sunrise so they could get a better look at how the fire started.

One thing investigators hope to determine is whether the home had working smoke alarms.

