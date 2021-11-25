6 people injured in crash on TV Highway in Hillsboro

Three cars crashed on Tualatin Valley Highway Wednesday night. Four of the six people injured suffered life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Three cars crashed in Hillsboro late Wednesday night and resulted in six people injured.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said four of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Tualatin Valley Highway, about a quarter mile west of Southeast Brookwood Avenue. The highway was closed for close to seven hours and reopened just before 6 a.m.

Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, paramedics with Metro West Ambulance and Hillsboro Police all responded to the scene.

No information has been released as to what led up to the crash.