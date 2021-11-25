6 people injured in crash on TV Highway in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Three cars crashed in Hillsboro late Wednesday night and resulted in six people injured.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said four of those hurt suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Tualatin Valley Highway, about a quarter mile west of Southeast Brookwood Avenue. The highway was closed for close to seven hours and reopened just before 6 a.m.
Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, paramedics with Metro West Ambulance and Hillsboro Police all responded to the scene.
No information has been released as to what led up to the crash.