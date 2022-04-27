2 killed in crash in Beaverton, Washington County Sheriff's deputy injured

Police said a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Tualatin Valley Highway and Murray Boulevard, hitting a sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Two people died and four others were injured, including a Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputy, after a two-vehicle crash in Beaverton early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:24 a.m. at the intersection of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest Murray Boulevard.

According to Beaverton police, the driver of a Nissan Altima ran a red light and hit the sheriff's deputy patrol car.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the crash and provided medical aid. Five people were inside the Nissan Altima and two of them were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others, including the driver, were taken to hospitals and are in critical condition.

Beaverton police said the deputy was also taken to the hospital in critical condition. The deputy was on duty at the time of the crash.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The highway was closed for several hours, but reopened around 6:35 a.m.

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 629-0111.

WCSO DEPUTY INJURED IN FATAL CRASH At approximately 12:24 AM on April 27, 2022 the Beaverton Police Department... Posted by Beaverton Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022