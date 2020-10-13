Tualatin man hit and killed by semi on I-5

Police say the man was walking across the freeway at around 8 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a semi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. near Tualatin. Police say Eric Laursen was walking across the freeway when he was hit by a semi trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.