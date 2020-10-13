Tualatin man hit and killed by semi on I-5

TUALATIN, Ore. — A Tualatin man was hit and killed by a semi trailer when he walked across the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 on Monday night.
The crash happened at around 8 p.m. near Tualatin. Police say Eric Laursen was walking across the freeway when he was hit by a semi trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
All northbound lanes were shut down between Southwest Nyberg Street and Lower Boones Ferry Road during the investigation. The lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened.