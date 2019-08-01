Some Transportation Security Administration workers across the country are calling in sick as a form of protest. They don’t like being forced to work during the government shutdown.

The first paycheck they will not receive because of the shutdown would be this coming Friday if things don’t change.

KGW has reached out to TSA, but has not confirmed whether any workers at Portland International Airport are taking part in the sick calls as protest. If it is happening, it's having no visible impact.

The TSA put out a statement nationally that said, "security effectiveness will not be compromised, and performance standards will not change."

Some travelers believe the workers should show up no matter what.

“It's just a little bit too self-centered. They’re trying to think more about themselves and not the whole picture,” said Laura Braaten.

Others worry security might slip.

“The frightening part is what happens to TSA agents who have to check baggage and stuff like that. They call in sick, I guess they’re shorthanded and they can’t…will miss stuff,” said Alex Coit as he returned to Missouri after a snowboarding trip to Oregon.

Several said the government should pay TSA workers -- that it’s a matter of security.

“It’s a concern of mine. I’m really worried. Cause we don’t travel often but when we do we want to be protected at all times,” said Melvin Jones as he prepared to fly from Portland to Dallas.