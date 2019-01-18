PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal workers are entering their 28th day of unpaid work during the government shutdown, and TSA agents at Portland International Airport plan on rallying outside the airport Friday afternoon.

Wait times at PDX during the shutdown have been relatively unaffected, but it's unknown how many agents plan on rallying Friday and if that will affect air travel.

The rally will begin at noon in the airport's free speech area outside the terminals.

Agents KGW News spoke with earlier in the week say they've been trying to get creative, saving money as their purse strings are tightened.

"We're all one team, one family here, people are always coming up with ideas of carpooling, saving gas, stuff like that," TSA agent Anthony Jones said.

VERIFY: Can I give TSA workers cash, gift cards or food?

The Sunshine Division, with the help of the Oregon Labor Council, will deliver food boxes to the Customs and Border Patrol Parking lot in the afternoon.

Federal employees who have to keep working without pay are not allowed to file for unemployment. Meanwhile, federal workers who are furloughed can apply.

VERIFY: I'm a federal worker, can I file for unemployment?