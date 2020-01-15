PORTLAND, Ore. — A logging truck spilled its load of logs on Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road on Tuesday morning after the driver said the truck's brakes failed, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road is closed between Phillips Road and Skyline Boulevard.

