PORTLAND, Oregon — A truck crash has closed two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 through the Terwilliger curves.

The truck is on its side on the shoulder and the two right hand lanes are closed.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews closed all lanes for a short time after the crash to add material to cover a fuel spill across the lanes.

ODOT said they will keep the left lane open through the morning commute but will have to close all lanes about 10 a.m. to clear the wreck.

The truck is carrying pallets of dog food.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

