ODOT investigates after truck crashes into bar

BORING, Ore — Surveillance video captured a pickup truck as it crashed into a bar in the town of Boring on Friday and injured four customers.

Crashes into the bar have become such a problem over the years that the owners have reached out to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to investigate and make the spot safer.

The truck crashed into Timber Pub and Grub near Highway 212 and Southeast Richey Road on May 5. Surveillance video taken outside of the bar shows the truck slam into the front of the building before coming to a stop. Simultaneously, video from cameras inside the bar show the truck hitting several customers who were playing pool and were seated at tables near the entrance.

"People that were here said it felt like a bomb exploded," said Lori Washburn, the manager of Timber Pub.

Washburn's family has owned the bar for 16 years. She said the crash on Friday marked the fifth or sixth time that the building has been hit by a vehicle. Washburn said speed seems to be the main factor in all the crashes.

"Driving way too fast. People fly through that intersection. It's scary," Washburn said, referring to the intersection of Highway 212 and Southeast Richey Road.

Washburn said that ODOT is conducting an investigation and plans to notify the owners in a couple of days about what they can do to make the area safer.

"If they're not willing do to anything, then we're going to have to figure out something for the safety of our patrons and employees," she said.

Some customers were treated at the hospital for broken ribs, but everyone has since been released.

Washburn added that dealing with Friday's crash has taken a toll on the small business owners and their employees.