AURORA, Oregon — At least one person was taken away by Life Flight after a fiery two-vehicle crash on Highway 551 near Aurora on Wednesday.

Authorities say at about 3 p.m. a Woodburn ambulance came upon a vehicle that had caught on fire after a crash on Highway 551 near Hito Lane. There were unconfirmed reports that a person may be trapped inside.

Life Flight was activated due to the seriousness of injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished the truck fire and confirmed no one was inside, according to Aurora Fire. The driver was able to escape after the crash and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Aurora Fire District

The driver of the second vehicle was rescued after being trapped inside. That person was taken by Life Light to an area trauma center.

Aurora Fire District

The highway was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Oregon State Police.