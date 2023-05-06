'I’m concerned for my kids': Mother of 2 worried after crossbow bolts found in her yard

For the third time in a year, a Troutdale woman has found more crossbow bolts in her yard. She's told there's nothing officials can do.

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A family in Troutdale says their front yard is now a no-go zone for their kids, after they found sharp darts, likely shot from a crossbow, that have ended up in their grass.

Two families in the same Troutdale neighborhood told KGW they’ve found the bolts in their yard. The frustrating part, they said, is that they feel there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

Now one mother of two is afraid for her two kids' safety and doesn’t allow them to play in front of their home.

Over the last 12 months, Allegra Erwin said that she has found these 6.5-inch aluminum crossbow bolts three separate times in the yard outside her Troutdale home. She said she believes the darts are coming from a pistol-style crossbow.

“They are really sharp, you could easily puncture your skin just poking yourself with it,” said Erwin.

Erwin said she’s really worried about her kids and the other kids in the neighborhood, who ride their bikes through the area and play outside.

What’s particularly concerning for Erwin is that she doesn’t know who’s behind it and where they’re getting shot from. She had a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputy come out over the weekend after the latest incident, but he said there’s nothing he could do.

And Erwin's house isn’t the only one that’s been seeing them over the last several weeks.

“I was just like, 'What is this doing in my yard?' So I just picked up them and threw them away,” said Roseanne Zales, who lives in the same neighborhood.

Now neighbors are wondering where these bolts are coming from and asking the same thing from whoever is behind it.

“I ask you, 'Yo, stop because this is dangerous and could hurt somebody,” said Erwin.