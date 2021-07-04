TriMet waiving fare on busses, LIFT, MAX for holiday weekend

TriMet is waiving fares, as is the Portland Streetcar for the holiday weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore — TriMet is waiving the fare on busses, MAX and LIFT services on July 3-5 for the holiday weekend. The Portland Streetcar is also participating in waiving fares.

On the effective dates, you don't need your Hop card or to buy a ticket at the station, you can just onto the public transit. Transfers are free also.

The C-Train will continue to collect fare, however. The fare collection for busses, MAX lines and LIFT will resume at 3 a.m. on July 6.