PORTLAND, Ore. -- TriMet is expanding service on 13 bus lines beginning later this year. The agency says the expansion is its largest ever.

Here are the lines that will see expanded bus service:

Lines 61, 64, 66 and 68 — all which serve OHSU and Marquam Hill — will have expanded hours of operation.

— all which serve OHSU and Marquam Hill — will have expanded hours of operation. Line 81-Kane Rd/257th will have more than 20 additional weekday buses

will have more than 20 additional weekday buses Line 24-Fremont will be extended across the the Fremont Bridge

will be extended across the the Fremont Bridge A new all-night bus line will go to Portland International Airport

will go to Portland International Airport Line 4-Division/Fessenden — one of our longest and most popular routes — will be split into two lines to help keep buses on time

— one of our longest and most popular routes — will be split into two lines to help keep buses on time Line 20-Burnside/Stark and Line 57-TV Hwy/Forest Grove will run 24 hours a day

and will run 24 hours a day Line 73-122nd Ave will have increased weekday service with buses arriving every 15 minutes most of the day

will have increased weekday service with buses arriving every 15 minutes most of the day Line 96-Tualatin/I-5 will have more service with 25 new mid-day buses between Tualatin and Portland.

TriMet will offer all-night service on two lines for the first time since 1986, according to its website.

The expansion will begin in September and be complete by March 2019, TriMet said.

© 2018 KGW