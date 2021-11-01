TriMet to reduce bus service amid 'most significant operator shortfall in agency history'

Starting Jan. 9, TriMet plans to temporarily reduce bus service by about 9%, impacting 20 of the 84 bus lines.

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is temporarily reducing its bus service starting next month as the agency experiences a severe staffing shortage.

In an email sent on Friday, TriMet called it "the most significant operator shortfall in agency history."

Starting January 9, TriMet plans to reduce bus service by about 9%, with an impact to 20 of the 84 bus lines. This brings service back to the level the agency adopted in April of 2020 in response to the pandemic and Oregon's stay-home orders.

TriMet is experiencing a shortage in staffing with 45 open bus driver positions, and said not enough applications meet its expected hiring goals. This announcement comes less than a week after TriMet started offering newly hired bus drivers a $2,500 hiring bonus incentive.

"We provide so much service, so we need to keep that pull of qualified applicants coming in," said Tia York, TriMet's public information officer. "We need dozens of people every month to fulfill all the positions that we have and that we anticipate with service expanding in the future."

The hiring bonus is in addition to increased starting pay of $21.36 per hour that was announced in October. Bus drivers are guaranteed to earn at least $68,000 per year after working full-time for three years, TriMet said.