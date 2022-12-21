TriMet prepares for major winter storm, asks riders to plan ahead

TriMet is advising riders to budget extra travel time ahead of possible weather-related service disruptions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet is preparing for the possibility of snow and freezing rain beginning Thursday and warning riders to be safe and plan for possible delays. On Wednesday, crews applied ice melt at transit centers, MAX stations and major bus stops.

"We're asking everyone to please, with these freezing cold temperatures bundle up," said TriMet spokesperson, Tia York. "If you have a pair of ice trackers or winter walkers put them on; those will help you get through the snow and ice on your way to your stop or station and always check before you go."

York said once the freezing rain starts, TriMet would run trains overnight to keep lines clear of ice and use ice cutters when needed. If things get really bad, York said riders should expect disruptions to service and should build in extra travel time. She said when possible, TriMet would send busses to bridge service.

"I say when possible because when we are in a severe weather event we have to get those busses to the disruption location and they may encounter other obstacles getting there."

During Multnomah County's state of emergency, TriMet annoucned they would not turn away riders unable to pay fare if they're traveling to or from a warming space. Riders can find other weather-related information here.

According to KGW Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino the Portland area is under a:

Winter Storm Warning from 4 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Friday. Wind Advisory from now until 4 p.m. Thursday

Wind Chill Advisory from 4 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday

The Winter Strom Warning begins at 4 p.m. Thursday because that’s about when the snow, sleet and freezing rain begin. The Wind Chill Advisory period is for when the combination of strong winds and cold temperatures will be at its worst.

The Portland area will see between a tenth and a half-inch of ice, while the Gorge may see over an inch of ice from Multnomah Falls to Cascade Locks.