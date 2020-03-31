PORTLAND, Ore. — A TriMet operator has tested positive for COVID-19, the transit agency said Monday night.

The person works at TriMet’s Merlo facility in Beaverton.

Health experts told TriMet that because the person did not experience symptoms while working and has not been at work since March 20, the risk to other operators and riders is low, according to TriMet spokeswoman Roberta Altstadt.

The operator stayed home out of concern that they were getting sick, and the agency is encouraging other workers to do the same.

The facility has been cleaned several times over the past 10 days, Altstadt said. The buses based at that facility have been cleaned as well.

RELATED: Dispatch recordings show confusion at TriMet in coronavirus response

RELATED: TriMet to alter schedules for buses, trains after ridership drops 47% during coronavirus pandemic