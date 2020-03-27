PORTLAND, Ore. — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, TriMet announced that it will no longer accept cash on buses.

“Our operators play a vital role in keeping our community moving during this unprecedented time in history. To support their health and safety and yours, and out of abundance of caution, we have decided to stop accepting cash fares on board buses,” TriMet said in a news release Thursday.

The move is temporary, but until cash is accepted again riders will need to pay with Hop. You have three options:

Get a plastic Hop card . You can request one by calling 503-238-RIDE (7433) or emailing hoptto@trimet.org.

. You can request one by calling 503-238-RIDE (7433) or emailing hoptto@trimet.org. Pay with your phone using a mobile wallet or virtual Hop card.

using a mobile wallet or virtual Hop card. Buy a Hop ticket at a ticket machine located at any MAX or WES station.

Oregon has 316 reported cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died.

