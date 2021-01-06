TriMet MAX out of service between Beaverton and downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — MAX Light Rail is out of service until further notice between Beaverton and downtown Portland, TriMet announced Tuesday.
The Blue and Red MAX lines were disrupted due to a downed overhead wire near the Sunset Transit Center, TriMet said.
The downed wire was first reported at about 2:30 p.m.
The needed repairs won't be finished Wednesday and are expected to take some time, a TriMet statement said.
Shuttle buses will transport riders between Beaverton Transit Center and the Library & Southwest Ninth Avenue and Galleria & Southwest 10th Avenue MAX stops.
People who normally use the MAX between Beaverton and downtown should plan for delays Wednesday and check trimet.org/alerts before leaving.
TriMet said to expect a status update by noon on Wednesday.