PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet will offer free rides New Year’s Eve night to help those celebrating the holiday get home safely.
The free rides begin at 8 p.m. Many MAX train lines will be running through 3 a.m.
Check out the schedule below. For more information from TriMet, click here.
Blue Line
- The last Blue Line trip to Gresham leaves Pioneer Square South at 3:03 a.m.
- The last trip to Hillsboro leaves Pioneer Square North at 3:03 a.m.
Green Line
- The last Green Line trip to Clackamas leaves from Pioneer Courthouse/SW 6th at 3:20 a.m.
- The last trip to Downtown Portland leaves Clackamas Town Center Transit Center at 2:14 a.m.
Orange Line
- The last Orange Line trip to Milwaukie leaves Pioneer Place/SW 5th at 3:05 a.m.
- The last trip to Downtown Portland leaves SE Park Ave at 3:45 a.m.
Red Line
- MAX Red Line trains will run on a weekday schedule with shuttle buses available to take riders from Gateway to Red Line stations in NE Portland after train service ends until approximately 3:30 a.m. Shuttle buses are drop-off only.
- (MAX Blue, Green and Red lines will connect with airport shuttle bus service at Gateway Transit Center.)
- The last trip of the night to Portland International Airport leaves Pioneer Square South at 12:45 a.m. and the last trip of the night to Beaverton Transit Center leaves the airport at 1:58 a.m.
Yellow Line
- The last Yellow Line trip to Expo Center leaves Pioneer Courthouse/SW 6th at 3:01 a.m.
- The last trip to Downtown Portland leaves Expo Center at 2:35 a.m.
Buses
- Buses will run on regular weekday schedules.
- Bus lines 20-Burnside/Stark and 57-TV Hwy/Forest Grove now run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Portland Streetcar
- Portland Streetcar will run on weekday schedules.
