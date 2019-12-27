PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet will offer free rides New Year’s Eve night to help those celebrating the holiday get home safely.

The free rides begin at 8 p.m. Many MAX train lines will be running through 3 a.m.

Check out the schedule below. For more information from TriMet, click here.

Blue Line

The last Blue Line trip to Gresham leaves Pioneer Square South at 3:03 a.m.

The last trip to Hillsboro leaves Pioneer Square North at 3:03 a.m.

Green Line

The last Green Line trip to Clackamas leaves from Pioneer Courthouse/SW 6th at 3:20 a.m.

The last trip to Downtown Portland leaves Clackamas Town Center Transit Center at 2:14 a.m.

Orange Line

The last Orange Line trip to Milwaukie leaves Pioneer Place/SW 5th at 3:05 a.m.

The last trip to Downtown Portland leaves SE Park Ave at 3:45 a.m.

Red Line

MAX Red Line trains will run on a weekday schedule with shuttle buses available to take riders from Gateway to Red Line stations in NE Portland after train service ends until approximately 3:30 a.m. Shuttle buses are drop-off only.

(MAX Blue, Green and Red lines will connect with airport shuttle bus service at Gateway Transit Center.)

The last trip of the night to Portland International Airport leaves Pioneer Square South at 12:45 a.m. and the last trip of the night to Beaverton Transit Center leaves the airport at 1:58 a.m.

Yellow Line

The last Yellow Line trip to Expo Center leaves Pioneer Courthouse/SW 6th at 3:01 a.m.

The last trip to Downtown Portland leaves Expo Center at 2:35 a.m.

Buses

Portland Streetcar

Portland Streetcar will run on weekday schedules.

