Need a ride on New Year's Eve? TriMet and C-TRAN are offering free service

Both transit companies in the Portland metro area and Vancouver will provide free service to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the roads during NYE.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Public transit companies Trimet and C-TRAN will offer people free service spanning the Portland and Vancouver areas during New Year's Eve.

Trimet said it is continuing its annual tradition with support from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

"This is a way of cutting down on impaired driving," said Trimet spokesperson Tyler Graf. "We want people to be able to enjoy themselves without worrying about how they're getting home."

Starting at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve through about 3 a.m. people can ride free on Trimet buses and MAX lines. Because of ongoing wintery conditions and varying transit schedules, Graf urged people to plan their trip with Trimet online.

"We want to make sure everybody gets home safely, make sure the roads are safe and pedestrians are safe," Graf said.