Man wanted for allegedly touching minor inappropriately on TriMet bus

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of inappropriately touching a minor.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials are asking the public for help identifying a man who inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl while on a TriMet bus.

The man boarded the Line 72 bus along Northeast 82nd Avenue and got off at the Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Killingsworth Street stop, according to a press release from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Police Division.

The man is described as being Hispanic in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5-foot-1 with brown eyes and black hair. He had identified himself as "Jesus" to the victim. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.