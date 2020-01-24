PORTLAND, Ore. — Riding the bus between Gresham and Portland is about to get a lot easier. Trimet is revealing plans to improve the bus route along SE Division.

The $175 million Division Transit Project, funded with both federal and local money, calls for bigger buses that will increase capacity on board. The buses will run more frequently.

"More buses, I guess, can always be helpful," said bus rider Luis Tataje.

The project will create more than 25 blocks of dedicated bus lanes. Traffic signals will be upgraded to prioritize transit.

"This project will reduce the travel times by 20%," said Doug Kelsey, General Manager of Trimet.

"Hopefully inspire a lot more people to get on the bus and most importantly open up a lot of opportunities for people who live in east county and east Portland," said City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.

Bus riders are not the only ones benefiting from the project. It is expected to add bike lanes, crosswalks, and sidewalks.

Work should start in the coming weeks and wrap up by the Fall of 2022.

