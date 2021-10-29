TriMet bus hit by bullet in Southwest Portland

The bus was hit near Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street. An initial investigation suggests that the gunfire came from a nearby fight between two people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A bullet struck a TriMet bus in Southwest Portland Thursday night, according to a the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). The bus driver and a passenger were on board at the time, but no one was hurt.

PPB shared a photo of the bullet hole that went through a bus window on Twitter.

The bus was hit near Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street. An initial investigation suggests that the gunfire came from a nearby fight between two people. PPB said they both ran away and have not been located. Police have not released any additional information about the shooting.

TriMet provided the following statement to KGW:

"Our thoughts are with the operator and rider who were on board the bus when the shooting occurred. Thankfully, they were not hurt in this instance. We share the concerns of city leaders and police about the increase in gun violence in the communities we serve."

Portland has seen an increase in shootings, with at least 1,000 shootings in 2021 alone. There have been at least 72 homicides in the city in 2021, which surpasses the previous record of 70 homicides set in 1987.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.