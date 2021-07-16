'TriMet barber' pleads guilty to taking photo of woman in Lloyd Center bathroom stall

Jared Weston Walter pleaded guilty to charges in court Thursday. He's the only person to be banned from TriMet for life after cutting women's hair on buses.

A man infamously known as the "TriMet barber" for cutting women's hair on Portland city buses pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Jared Weston Walter, 33, has been sentenced to nine days in jail after pleading guilty to taking photos of a woman in a bathroom stall at the Lloyd Center mall in November 2020. He was facing a maximum sentence of five years.

According to court documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Walter, a convicted sex offender, went to the mall and filmed a woman using the bathroom on Nov. 14.

A Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officer responded to the incident for a report of an invasion of privacy. The woman told the officer she was in a bathroom stall and noticed a cellphone over the top of the stall with the camera lens facing the toilet, court documents said.

The suspect took off when the woman began yelling at him. Court documents said a Good Samaritan tackled Walter and restrained him until security arrived.

A PPB officer reminded Walter that he was a sex offender who was on probation and that he had a history of sex-related criminal behavior, a probable cause affidavit said.

The affidavit said, in part, that Walter told the officer he "beat" several cases against him and that he bragged about putting bodily fluids in a woman's hair on a bus.

The officer reported that Walter seemed "proud" of what he'd done and had no concept of right or wrong.

On July 15, Walter pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy in the first degree and harassment. He must check in with a parole officer 60 days after his sentencing.

Walter was on probation for inappropriately touching women on the MAX train and previously committing various other sexual assaults on TriMet city buses, court documents show.

He has been arrested 18 times in connection with sex crimes on Portland's public transportation. His criminal convictions include third-degree sex abuse and public indecency, according to Multnomah County court records.