PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury unanimously found Jeremy Christian guilty on all counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, in the 2017 deadly MAX stabbing attack.

Here’s how local leaders and organizations reacted to the verdict:

Mayor Ted Wheeler

"The incident aboard the MAX train on May 26, 2017, left a deep wound in our community, a community that rejects hate, racism and violence in any form. The conviction won’t fully take away the pain inflicted on the families, friends and loved ones of the victims in the MAX attack, but the hope is that they find relief in the legal justice that was served today."

Jo Ann Hardesty, Portland City Commissioner

"Over the past several weeks, the Jeremy Christian trial has brought up a lot of trauma for those who witnessed the violence, family and friends of the victims, and those who have been on the receiving end of racism and hate.

"This trial was not just about him – it was about our justice system and how it tackles hate and racism, or doesn’t. While this sentence is a relief, it is not justice. Two lives were lost, and three additional lives have been radically altered since their encounter with Christian. A prison sentence will not change the fact that he is still a white supremacist, but it is currently the only system we have to address these acts of violence.

"Today’s verdict will have ramifications for years to come. May we all have the strength and courage of those who stood up to Christian that day. White supremacy and hate are not welcome here in Portland, and we all have a role to play in countering it every day."

Zakir Khan, Oregon Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Oregon) Spokesperson

“We welcome the verdict in this case and hope that it leads to a new path for Oregon -- one in which we all see the importance of standing up to and defeating hate. The memories of Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche’s lives should remind us of the courage that we all must use to develop a new culture here in Oregon. That culture should be one in which we accept, love and believe in each other.”

Jami Resch, Portland Police Chief

"This horrific attack on members of our community has traumatically impacted the victims, their families, those who witnessed the events and provided emergency aid to the injured, our first responders who attempted to save the lives of those mortally wounded, our officers who apprehended the suspect and gathered witness accounts, and our investigators who spent countless hours building a case.

"While the criminal phase of this event has concluded, the deep impacts of the loss of lives for the families, friends, and our community will not be forgotten. Violence is not acceptable in the City of Portland. My hope is for us to come together as a community with more kindness and increased tolerance for differences as we continue our healing."

