PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: The following article contains graphic language and depictions of brutal violence as it pertains to the MAX train attack that may be troubling to readers.

The murder trial of Jeremy Christian began Tuesday morning in Portland, with graphic opening statements by the prosecution, painting a picture of a brutal — and unexpected — attack on three men aboard public transportation.

Christian is accused of boarding a crowded MAX train in May 2017 and aiming a racist, hate-filled rant at two black teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab. He's then accused of stabbing three men who intervened or stood nearby.

Two of the men, Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, died. The third, Micah Fletcher, was gravely wounded but survived.

The day started with Judge Cheryl Albrecht giving the jurors — 12 jurors and 2 alternates — directions on how the trial will unfold and what their roles are.

Christian was asked again whether or not he wanted to wear his inmate garb during the trial or change into street clothes. He has chosen to wear his inmate garb.

"As I said, I don't care as long as everyone finds out the truth," Christian told the judge.

RELATED: Who is Jeremy Christian?

The prosecution presented their opening statements, starting with the events the night before the brutal attacks. Christian boarded a MAX train right before midnight on May 25, 2017 where he sat behind Demetria Hester, a black woman riding home from work. Christian went on a loud rant, yelling about blacks, Jews and Muslims, and stated he was a Nazi, according to the prosecution.

Hester tried to knock on the train operator's door to get help, but no one answered. Christian told Hester, "F*** you, b****, I'll rape and kill you."

When help was finally called and the train arrived at Rose Quarter Transit Center, two supervisors were waiting. When both Christian and Hester got off the train, Christian yelled, "I'll hit a b***** and next time, I’m going to f****** kill you." In response, Hester sprayed Christian with pepper spray, and he threw a half-full Gatorade bottle filled with Sangria at Hester's face.

Christian then fled the area by getting on another MAX train, slipping away from authorities.

RELATED: Jury selection, defense strategy: What to expect during the Jeremy Christian trial

The next day, two black teen girls, Destinee Mangum and Walia Mohamed, boarded a Green Line MAX train to go shopping. As that train passed through the Lloyd Center, Christian boarded, carrying a backpack. Inside of it, Christian was carrying three books, The Book of Mormon, a book about Vikings and a science fiction novel, along with a 4-inch knife inside his shorts pockets.

Surveillance video from the train shows Christian chugging out of a plastic bag of Sangria, then taking out the Book of Mormon above his head and going on a rant.

At this point, Magnum and Mohamed were sitting about 12 feet from Christian, when the prosecution says he went on another religious and race-related rant.

The girls then got up, and stood behind a large man standing nearby, who has been identified as Shawn Forde. Forde pressed a "help" button inside the train, but no one responded.

Forde, and other passengers, started yelling at Christian to leave the train.

Namkai-Meche was on the phone at that point with his aunt, who heard Christian's yelling. The aunt told Namkai-Meche he should hang up the phone and record what she thought sounded like an act of hate crime.

Namkai-Meche held up his phone to start recording what was happening, which prosecutors say set Christian off. Fletcher thought Christian was about to assault Namkai-Meche, which is when he stepped in. Fletcher realized he had seen Christian at a political rally several weeks prior. Christian shoved Fletcher, then took out his knife with his other hand. Prosecutors say Christian then shoved Namkai-Meche, and Fletcher grabbed Christian by his shirtband and told him to get off the train.

Christian stumbled, then switched the knife to his right hand, as he was face to face with Fletcher. Fletcher shoved Christian again, then Christian told him, "hit me again, hit me again," and then took out his knife and stabbed Fletcher in the neck, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses, unaware of what had just happened, thought Christian had just punched Fletcher, until Christian went on to stab Namkai-Meche in the neck, hitting a jugular vein, according to prosecutors.

Ricky Best, prosecutors say, had been standing behind Namkai-Meche during this argument and didn't appear to be involved. Christian then stabbed Best in the back of the neck, just below his skull, severing his arteries and killing him.

Christian continued stabbing Best, and stabbed Namkai-Meche several more times, despite the fact that both men were severely wounded by then.

Best was pronounced dead. Namkai-Meche was hospitalized, but pronounced dead quickly after.

Christian fled the train with his knife, and was able to walk about a mile before he was arrested by police.

According to prosecutors, Christian then went on the following rant.

"I hope those mother f***** die especially that mother f***** with his punk-ass Deadpool shirt [Micah Fletcher]. That's right, this is a hate crime. I hope they all die, I'm a patriot. I hope everyone I stabbed dies. You guys are gonna have nightmares wondering why I stabbed people in the neck because I'm a patriot."

Christian then said both of those people would have been alive if they kept hands to themselves and "allowed me to have free speech. It's only because they decided to get violent with me that they signed their own death warrant and I don't feel one bit remorseful or sorry about that."

Defense argues Christian acted in self defense

Dean Smith, Christian's defense attorney, began his opening statement after a brief recess, stating they share the same timeline as the prosecutors and that they're "not disputing any of the videos of evidence" that will be presented. Their argument appears to center around Fletcher's reaction to Christian's rant, and what they appear to be implying was Christian's "reasonable" response to respond to a physical assault.

They took the opportunity to show what they call "a difference of reactions" between Fletcher and veteran Shawn Forde to Christian's rant. They said Fletcher showed signs of "confrontation," while Forde was more laid back, and said people shouldn't engage with Christian or fight him, but he had a right to his free speech. Forde then went on to press the help button, without any response from the operator.

Smith said Fletcher's actions in shoving Christian back several times and standing over him with his fists clenched shows Fletcher was in fact the assaulter, and claimed Fletcher's actions constitute a felony assault.

"No matter how much [Christian] aggravated people, he had the right to stay on that train, just like everyone else, even if their speech didn't require free speech protection," Smith said.

Smith said Christian's use of the knife was in self-defense after being physically assaulted by Fletcher.

According to Oregon law, you are justified to use physical force against another person if you think that individual is "committing or attempting to commit a felony" using physical force against you.

Prior to the physical fight, Smith said one of the teenage girls who said she felt threatened by Christian, recorded what appeared to be a Snapchat video of Christian ranting, using a "rolling eyes" emoji. The defense attorney added, "these emojis are not reflective of [the teens] feeling threatened."

Smith then pulled several still images from surveillance that show Namkai-Meche smiling on the train, which Smith said are again, not reflective of someone feeling threatened. Smith said.

Smith said the intimidation charge Christian is facing regarding the teen girls, requires the state to prove the girls believed Christian was going to hurt them. The defense showed a minute-by-minute timeline of moments Christian was ranting, during which he looked in the direction of the girls for 31 total seconds.

Surveillance photos showed the girls moved away from Christian 4 minutes before the stabbings.