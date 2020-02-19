PORTLAND, Ore. — The trial for Jeremy Christian, the man accused of stabbing three men aboard a MAX train in 2017, is winding down this week with closing arguments starting Wednesday morning.

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard that TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017. An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated.

Prosecutors say Christian took a 4-inch knife from the pocket of his shorts and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best. Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.





The trial began Jan. 28 in Multnomah County court, and included emotional testimony from Fletcher, the two black girls who felt like they were targeted by Christian's rant, psychologists and psychiatrists, and several people who knew Christian while he was growing up.

His lawyers are using the "guilty except for insanity" (GEI) defense, and built up their case in the past few weeks by showing Christian is on the autism spectrum, has personality disorder and was in a "state of dysregulation" during the stabbing.

They have also suggested Namkai-Meche and Fletcher were the aggressors, which resulted in Christian using his knife to defend himself.

In turn, prosecutors have said the stabbing clearly wasn't spur of the moment, as they showed videos of Christian the night before the stabbing, referencing wanting to stab and kill people. A Portland police detective who interviewed Christian testified he was aware of what he did shortly after the stabbing.

Christian was offered the chance to testify at his own trial, but he declined to do so.

Stacy Heyworth, a former Multnomah County District Attorney who is not tied to this case, told KGW News she expects closing arguments to last most of the day Wednesday. The prosecution will go first, followed by the defense, and then the prosecution will take the floor again for a rebuttal.

"[I would say], Jeremy Christian is obsessed with one thing and that is free speech. And for him, free speech or NDI is a motto basically. I mean that's it. He doesn't say that, but he's always talking about killing people and free speech. Free speech is not a defense, but he's obsessed with it and he'll do anything as we can see to maintain his right," Heyworth said.

As for Christian's mental health, Heyworth said it will be hard for his lawyers to "put a bow" on the GEI defense.

“I don't think the defense could make a very good argument for him not knowing what he was doing are not being able to appreciate the conduct at all," Heyworth said.

Christian is facing two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of intimidation, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, and one count each of: attempted murder, assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

When it comes to how long she thinks the jury will deliberate, Heyworth said she's unsure, but she doesn't think it'll take nearly as long as a lot of murder trials.

"I say that because they had the opportunity to see him, they had the opportunity to hear him. And so even as much as the prosecution is going to point all that information out and make them remember it over and over again in their closing, it's already seared, I think, in the minds of those jurors," Heyworth said.

