PORTLAND, Ore. — For months, Jeremy Christian's lawyers have planned on using the "guilty except for insanity" defense (GEI) for his murder charges connected to the MAX stabbing in 2017. Under Oregon law, they would have to prove Christian has a qualifying mental disorder, like schizophrenia.

An expert this week testified he diagnosed Christian only with Autism Spectrum Disorder, which counts as one of the qualifying mental disorders. However, it is not often used to prove insanity.

Instead, the defense filed a motion to change their defense to "Extreme Emotional Disturbance." The motion was denied by Judge Cheryl Albrecht Thursday morning.

The prosecution will spend Thursday and Friday calling a handful of witnesses as part of their rebuttal case. The defense rested their case Wednesday, and Christian told the judge he doesn't plan on taking the stand.

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard that TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017. An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated.

Prosecutors say Christian took a 4-inch knife from the pocket of his shorts and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best. Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.





Portland Police Detective Michele Michaels, who had already testified as part of the state's case, took the stand again Thursday. She read through a series of Facebook posts Christian made in the weeks leading up to the stabbing.

Christian has until the case is closed to change his mind, if he decides to testify. Closing arguments could happen as soon as next Tuesday.

