PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: The following article contains graphic language, images and depictions of brutal violence pertaining to the MAX train attack that may be troubling to readers.

The third day of Jeremy Christian's trial began Thursday morning with more witness testimony as the prosecution presented its case.

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard a TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017.

An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated as the three men were chest-to-chest.

Fletcher shoved Christian twice, and Christian told him, "Hit me again, hit me again." Prosecutors say Christian then took a 4-inch knife from his shorts pocket and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best.

Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.

The defense and state submitted their opening arguments earlier in the week. Christian's lawyers argued their client used self-defense in the attack, because he felt like he was being assaulted by Fletcher.

The first witness who took the stand Thursday was Charles Button, who was on the MAX train that day and had tried to save Namkai-Meche’s life.

He described how traumatizing the event was, and said he was covered in blood after using a jacket to try to put pressure on Namkai-Meche's stab wound on his neck.

Button, nearly in tears, then said, "I know from my training that pupils dialating isn't a good sign," then reflected on the day's events adding, "I felt like I let the man down."

Portland police officer Rehanna Cerridge took the stand next. She was one of the first officers on scene, and triaged between the victims before medics arrived.

When asked if she had ever seen something like this in her career as an officer for 8 years, she said, "Not to that extent, no."

She first saw other passengers helping Fletcher, and told them to keep pressure applied to his wound while she checked for other victims.

Cerridge said when she got to the train, she first saw Namkai-Meche, who was "extremely pale" and unresponsive.

"That breathing sound is something you hear when someone's about to die," Cerridge said.

At that point, she said Best was also unresponsive.

