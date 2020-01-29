PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: The following article contains graphic language and depictions of brutal violence pertaining to the MAX train attack that may be troubling to readers.

The second day of Jeremy Christian's trial got underway Wednesday morning with testimony from several witnesses of the attack.

Christian is accused of boarding a crowded MAX train in May 2017 and aiming a racist, hate-filled rant aimed at two black teenage girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab. He's then accused of stabbing three men who intervened or stood nearby.

Two of the men, Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, died. The third, Micah Fletcher, was gravely wounded but survived.

Monday, the defense and state submitted their opening arguments. Christian's lawyers argued their client used self-defense in the attack, because he felt like he was being assaulted by Fletcher.

Video evidence played Tuesday showed an argument between Namkai-Meche, Fletcher and Christian quickly escalated, when Fletcher shoved Christian. Fletcher shoved Christian one more time, then Christian told him, "Hit me again, hit me again," and then took out his knife and stabbed Fletcher in the neck, then stabbed Best and Namkai-Meche.

Tuesday, the state began their argument by calling three young black girls to testify who were on the train that day, including Walio Mohamed, who was wearing a hijab.

Day 2 of trial begins with witness testimony

Wednesday, the state continued their argument by calling several other witnesses who were present that day.

The first was Marcus Knipe, an Army veteran who was on the platform of the Hollywood Transit Center that day on the way to the Rose Festival with his family. He saw Fletcher stumble out of the train and was able to apply pressure and a tourniquet to Fletcher's stab wound while they waited for first responders.

"[He] came stumbling from the train in front of me," Knipe said. "Him and I locked eyes ... I helped him to the ground and put my hand on his neck for pressure to try to stop the bleeding as much as I could."

Knipe then helped prop Fletcher up against a pole on the platform, and Fletcher asked him to call his mom. Knife said Fletcher didn’t want his mom to worry about how bad his wound was.

The first thing Micah said to his mom? "Tell my job I’m not gonna be in [that day]" before medics even arrived.