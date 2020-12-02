PORTLAND, Ore. — A psychologist who testified he diagnosed Jeremy Christian with autism spectrum disorder continued his testimony Wednesday morning as Christian's defense lawyers presented their case.

That same expert, Dr. Timothy Derning, said ASD "cannot fully account for or explain [Christian's] behavior on the MAX train."

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard that TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017. An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated.

Prosecutors say Christian took a 4-inch knife from the pocket of his shorts and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best. Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.





In cross-examination by the state that continued Wednesday, prosecutor Don Rees pressed Dr. Derning to discuss his findings and interviews with Christian and his family.

According to phone records, Rees told the court Christian called his mom and "joked about how he tried to spoof psychologists who interviewed him by giving answers like 'dog' and 'blood' when he was asked to name foods."

Dr. Derning responded, "I didn’t find spoofing. He passed my test with flying colors. His effort was good, gives odd answers sometimes, I understood that to be part of his condition."

In his report, Derning noted he thought Christian's father was "very peculiar" and "very autistic." Rees questioned Derning about this unofficial observation in what looked like an effort to discredit him, Derning responded by saying he was was going off "presentation and behavior."

Rees also revealed Dr. Derning had considered racism during his analysis of Christian.

"You said, 'He mimics white supremacist thinking when he became interested in the Christian Identity movement,'" Rees read from Dr. Derning's report.

The Christian Identity movement is marked by an anti-Semitic and racist theology that started in the 1980s.

In fact, during his incarceration for robbery and kidnapping, Rees said Christian filed a complaint with the state of Oregon, saying he was denied his request to study Christian Identity.

Rees then said Christian had been in 20 fights during his time in prison, and had used multiple racial slurs before and after the MAX stabbing.

"Are you aware of the duck test?" Rees asked Derning. "If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, then it probably is a duck. It's possible Jeremy Christian is exactly what he looks like."

"Meaning what?" Dr. Derning asked.

Rees responded with, "I have no further questions."

The state had already presented evidence and witnesses for seven days over the previous two weeks, and will have a chance to respond once the defense wraps up its case.

KGW is told closing arguments could happen as soon as next Tuesday.

