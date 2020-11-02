PORTLAND, Ore. — The defense team for Jeremy Christian, the man accused of stabbing three men aboard a MAX train, continued its case Tuesday by calling on a neuropsychologist and a forensic psychologist to testify.

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard that TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017. An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated.

Prosecutors say Christian took a 4-inch knife from the pocket of his shorts and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best. Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.





Tuesday, clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Glena Lynne Andrews testified, saying she was asked to evaluate whether Christian had prenatal exposure to alcohol, whether a shooting to the face when he was younger affected his cognitive functioning, and about his cognitive function overall.

She said she met Christian on three separate occasions, two of which happened on the same day.

"Jeremy has executive functioning dysfunction. His frontal lobes and how his brain works to make decisions to function in the world, to assess surroundings is not where we’d expect it to be," Dr. Andrews said.

She said Christian's intellect levels overall were normal, but said there are areas he struggles more than most people.

"When I ask him to define words, he does fine. When I ask him to compare and contrast words and tell me similarities, he’s unable to do that in a normal range. He knows how to define words but doesn’t know how those words are related as they become more abstract," she said.

Referencing the 11 to 12 seconds it took for Christian to stab three men, the defense asked Dr. Andrews if that amount of time is enough for Christian to process the decisions he's made.

"No," she answered. "He's not a multitasker, he can’t think of two things at the same time and he can’t do two things at the same time."



In a cross-examination, prosecutor Jeff Howes drilled down on the nine cognitive test scores Dr. Andrews gave to Christian during her examination.

His scores for eight of the nine tests fell into an average scale, aside from his processing speed, where he scored a low-average instead of average.

Howes asked Dr. Andrews whether these results were "remarkable." She answered the results were normal.

Next, forensic psychologist Dr. Timothy Derning took the stand. He testified Christian is autistic, and isn't good at "intricate parts" of social dialogue.

"He bulldozes you with stuff," Dr. Derning said.

The state had already presented evidence and witnesses for seven days over the previous two weeks, and will have a chance to respond once the defense wraps up its case.

