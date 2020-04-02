PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: The following article contains graphic language, images and depictions of brutal violence pertaining to the MAX train attack that may be troubling to readers.

The fifth day of Jeremy Christian's trial got underway Tuesday with testimony from the Oregon State Medical Examiner, Dr. Karen Gunson.

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard a TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017. An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated as the three men were chest-to-chest.

Fletcher shoved Christian twice, and Christian told him, "Hit me again, hit me again." Prosecutors say Christian then took a 4-inch knife from his shorts pocket and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best.

Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.

The defense and state submitted their opening arguments earlier in the week. Christian's lawyers argued their client used self-defense in the attack, because he felt like he was being assaulted by Fletcher.

Gunson conducted autopsies on Best and Namkai-Meche the day after the stabbings.

Gunson said she found three stab wounds on Best’s body, one on his right neck, one on his left cheek and one on his left neck. The stab wound to his left neck was fatal, and Dr. Gunson testified Best bled to death. She added the location of the stab wound was particularly complicated to reach, and would have been extremely difficult to treat by a doctor.

Namkai-Meche was stabbed four times, and a stab wound to his left neck is what caused his death.

The 1-inch stab wound hit his carotid artery, the artery that carries blood from the heart to the brain, which caused Namkai-Meche to bleed profusely.

"You would become unconscious rather quickly. They would maybe keep standing a little bit, but eventually collapse," Gunson said, describing effects of this kind of injury.

Despite showing other autopsy photos, the state chose not to show a photo of this stabbing injury.

Gunson said this wound would be fatal in any circumstance.

"It's virtually impossible for a trauma surgeon to suture that," Gunson said.

Namkai-Meche suffered two more stab wounds in the neck and head area, as well as a defensive stab wound to his hand.

