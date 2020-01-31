PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: The following article contains graphic language, images and depictions of brutal violence pertaining to the MAX train attack that may be troubling to readers.

The fourth day of Jeremy Christian’s trial got underway Friday morning as Demetria Hester, the woman who says Christian threw a bottle at her face the day before the MAX stabbings, took the witness stand.

Christian is accused of going on a hateful rant aimed at two black teen girls aboard a TriMet MAX train on May 26, 2017. An altercation followed between Christian and two other men, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, and quickly escalated as the three men were chest-to-chest.

Fletcher shoved Christian twice, and Christian told him, "Hit me again, hit me again." Prosecutors say Christian then took a 4-inch knife from his shorts pocket and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best.

Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.

The defense and state submitted their opening arguments earlier in the week. Christian's lawyers argued their client used self-defense in the attack, because he felt like he was being assaulted by Fletcher.

Hester crossed paths with Christian the night before the stabbings, on May 25, 2017, as she was riding the yellow MAX home.

She said Christian got on the MAX at the Prescott stop, and immediately started ranting about religion, race and free speech.

"He got on train saying he was Nazi, [asking] 'Does anyone want to join me?'" Hester testified. “I told him to shut up. No one wants to be threatened because of their race, color, creed, or religion. He said, 'f*** you, b****, I can say what I want to say ... I won't rape you, but I'll kill you.'"

The back and forth continued for some time, and Hester testified Christian told her multiple times that he would kill her, or "b**** you're about to get it."

When the train got to the Rose Quarter station, Hester said both she and Christian got off the train. When he kept threatening her, Hester said she maced him several times. In response Christian, threw his half-full Gatorade bottle at Hester's right eye, leaving a black eye.

"I was concerned for my life," Hester said.

