PORTLAND, Ore. — On its second day of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict in the deadly 2017 MAX stabbings trial.

Jeremy Christian was convicted on all 12 charges, including two of first-degree murder, for boarding a crowded train car in May of 2017, aiming an angry racist rant at two black teen girls, then stabbing three men who either intervened or stood nearby. Two of those men, Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, died. Micah Fletcher survived.

Christian was convicted of additional charges for threatening to harm a black man riding that train, and for a separate incident the night before when he boarded another MAX train, launched another racist rant, then threatened and assaulted a black woman on board.

Christian admitted to the actions, but pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

The 37-year-old Portland native could spend the rest of his life in prison.

KGW obtained the 20-page jury instructions given to those deciding Christian’s fate.

Below, in an order arranged by the court, are the charges against Christian, along with the victims and details on what was needed to convict him of each count. Charges 1-8 were tied to the fatal stabbings on May 26, 2017. Charges 9-12 were tied to the incident the night before.

1: Murder in the first degree

Victim: Taliesin Namkai-Meche

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally caused the death of Namkai-Meche in the same criminal episode in which he murdered Ricky Best.

Less extreme options: murder in the second degree & manslaughter in the first degree.

2: Murder in the first degree

Victim: Ricky Best

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally caused the death of Best in the same criminal episode in which he murdered Namkai-Meche.

Less extreme options: murder in the second degree & manslaughter in the first degree.

3: Attempted murder in the first degree

Victim: Micah Fletcher

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally attempted to cause the death of Fletcher, like he intentionally attempted to cause the deaths of Namkai-Meche and Best.

4: Assault in the first degree

Victim: Micah Fletcher

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally caused serious physical injury to Fletcher by means of a dangerous weapon

5: Intimidation in the second degree

Victim: Walio Mohamed

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally subjected Mohamed to alarm by threatening to inflict serious physical injury on her, and that he did so because of his perception of her race, color, religion or national origin.

6: Intimidation in the second degree

Victim: Destinee Mangum

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally subjected Mangum to alarm by threatening to inflict serious physical injury on her, and that he did so because of his perception of her race, color, religion or national origin.

7: Unlawful use of a weapon (attempting to use a dangerous weapon)

Victim: Shawn Forde

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that on Christian intentionally attempted to unlawfully use any dangerous weapon against Forde.

8: Menacing

Victim: Shawn Forde

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that on Christian intentionally attempted to place Forde in fear of imminent serious physical injury.

9: Intimidation in the second degree

Victim: Demetria Hester

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally subjected Hester to alarm by threatening to inflict serious physical injury on her, and that he did so because of his perception of her race, color, religion or national origin.

10: Assault in the second degree

Victim: Demetria Hester

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that Christian intentionally or knowingly caused physical injury to Hester by means of a dangerous weapon.

11: Unlawful use of a weapon (attempting to use a dangerous weapon)

Victim: Demetria Hester

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that on Christian intentionally attempted to unlawfully use any dangerous weapon against Hester.

12: Menacing

Victim: Demetria Hester

Needed to convict: The state must have proven that on Christian intentionally attempted to place Hester in fear of imminent serious physical injury.

