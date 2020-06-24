4 years after TriMet stabbings, vigil and march planned 'in solidarity' with victims

It's been nearly a year since convicted murderer Jeremy Christian was sentenced to life in prison for the May 26, 2017 fatal stabbings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four years have passed since convicted murderer Jeremy Christian stabbed three men, two of whom lost their lives, on a TriMet MAX train in Portland.

There will be a vigil and march in Portland on Wednesday afternoon, "in solidarity with the victims of the 2017 Portland MAX stabbing." The vigil starts at 4 p.m. at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Nearly a year ago, on June 24, 2020, Christian was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release or parole. Fourth months earlier, following a trial that lasted nearly a month, a jury unanimously found Christian guilty on 12 counts, including murder and attempted murder, as well as assault and intimidation.

On May 26, 2017, Christian, who was riding on an eastbound Green Line MAX train, went on an expletive-laced rant about religion, race and politics.

Two Black teen girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab, felt targeted by the attack and relocated in the train to create space between them and Christian.

An altercation followed between Christian and two other passengers, Micah Fletcher and Taliesin Namkai-Meche, as the train pulled up to the Hollywood Transit station.

Christian took a 4-inch knife from the pocket of his shorts and stabbed Fletcher, Namkai-Meche and another passenger, Ricky Best, within just 11 seconds. Best and Namkai-Meche died. Fletcher was gravely wounded, but survived. The knife barely missed a main artery that would have killed him.