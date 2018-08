TriMet on Friday announced the largest expansion of bus service in its history.

The expansion includes 24-hour service that will connect Forest Grove to Gresham. It’s the first time TriMet will offer 24-hour service in more than three decades.

The expansion will add nearly 1,000 more weekly hours of bus service, 700 more weekly bus trips and additional trips on the busiest MAX lines.

The service changes are scheduled to start on Sept. 2.

