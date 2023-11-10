Watch Live: Eyewitness testimony continues in the trial for the death of Manuel Ellis

Two eyewitnesses to the confrontation between Tacoma police officers and Manuel Ellis testified on Tuesday. Both said police attacked Ellis and he didn't fight back.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: This is a live, unedited feed. Viewer discretion is advised.

Eyewitnesses to a confrontation between Tacoma police officers and Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody, is expected to continue Wednesday.

Ellis died on March 3, 2020 after a confrontation with the officers.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

On Tuesday, Sara McDowell and Keyon Lowery, two eyewitnesses to the incident, took the witness stand. Both Lowery and McDowell said Ellis was attacked by police and that Ellis did not fight back or struggle against them. The defense for the Tacoma officers alleges Ellis was physically fighting against and threatening the officers, claiming he hit their patrol car and attempted to enter a car that was driving through the intersection of South 96th Street and Ainsworth Avenue South before the altercation started.

McDowell took a video of the confrontation on her cellphone that is expected to play a central role in the state's case that Ellis did nothing wrong the night he died. The video shows the officers restraining and hitting Ellis. The defense alleges there was more to the confrontation that was not captured by bystander or home security video.

The trial is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks. Jury deliberations are anticipated to begin Dec. 4.

Background on the case

On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home when he stopped to speak with Tacoma Police Officers Burbank and Collins, who were in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers.

Other responding officers told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and punched the patrol car's windows.

Witness video shows officers repeatedly hitting Ellis. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, and Burbank tasered Ellis’ chest, according to prosecutors.

Home security camera footage captured Ellis saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe."

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

When the fire department arrived, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Ellis also had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.