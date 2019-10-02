PORTLAND, Ore. — The cold weather could be to blame for a massive tree that came down in downtown Portland on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. in the Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Clay Street.

A large tree fell and damaged two vehicles.

Dennis Williams (@106briars)

Even though downtown didn’t see any snow, an arborist with the city of Portland said the weather is most likely the cause.

Dennis Williams (@106briars)

He said it could be from the cold, damp ground or from the wind. They will investigate the cause and make sure no other trees are at risk.

No one was hurt.