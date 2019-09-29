BROOKS, Oregon — Marion County Fire District #1 responded to a 9-car train derailment at 2 a.m. near Brooklake Road Northeast and River Road Northeast.

River Road will be closed between Brookdale and Waconda Road Northeast for approximately 24 hours.

The derailed cars broke a utility pole, causing power outages in the area. The downed power lines also caused a small fire nearby.

Marion County Fire District and the Marion County Sheriff's office said that no injuries occurred from the derailment, and that no hazardous materials had been spilled or leaked.

Portland and Western Railroad Management is still investigating the cause of derailment.