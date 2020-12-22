The train derailed in the Custer area.

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A train carrying crude oil derailed in Whatcom County, forcing evacuations within a half-mile area.

Up to five tank cars derailed near Custer at 11:46 am., according to Washington state Trooper Heather Axtman.

A fire was reported at 12:05 p.m. The fire is burning at the end of the train.

All people in the area are being told to evacuate.

I-5 is closed between Grandview Road and Birch Bay Lynden Road. Expect a "lengthy" closure, the Washington State Department of Transportation warns.

Fire, state patrol, and Whatcom County emergency management is responding. BNSF is working with authorities to "assess and mitigate the situation."

The train was headed to Ferndale.

No injuries have been reported.