Damian Lillard sends video message to Portland teen hit by tire iron

Jamari Woodard, 13, was hit in the head with a tire iron while riding in a car.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard shared some words of encouragement in a video message to a teen who has been in the hospital for the past two weeks.

Jamari Woodard, 13, has been recovering from life-threatening injuries. He was riding in a car in the area of Southeast Foster Road near 122nd Avenue when someone threw a tire iron into the car on June 24, Portland police said. The tire iron hit his head.

On Wednesday, Woodard watched Lillard's video message while sitting in his hospital bed.

"Jamari, what's good bro?" Lillard said in the video. "Heard the news. I just wanted to take a second to send you some love and send you well wishes."

The Blazers player told Woodard that he is sending prayers, light and strength to him and his family.

"Stay strong man. Keep pushing. We’re praying for you to have the best results and the best speedy, full recovery possible," Lillard said.

Woodard was all smiles and even had a message of his own: don't trade teams.

"We said, 'Would you like to say thank you to Damian?' And he said, 'Don't trade,'" said Michelle Bart, a spokesperson for the family. "We were really happy and appreciative that Damian was able to do a video ... That’s a good way to end my day, with the smile on his face."

Bart said the past two weeks have been a "rollercoaster ride." Woodard, who will turn 14 on Sunday, had to have the tire iron surgically removed from his skull.

At this point, it is not clear whether the incident was an attack or an accident. Portland Police's Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the case and interviewing witnesses.

Bart said the family has faith that the investigators will do their job. The family is focused on Woodard's recovery, doing what they can to lift the his spirits and take his mind off the pain.

"It's all about getting Jamari back on his feet," she said. "And we've had a lot of bumps in the road, but that is to be expected. As one hospital employee told us, it's a marathon. It's not a sprint."