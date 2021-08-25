Trail Blazers, Winterhawks, Rose Quarter to require proof of COVID vaccination

If you cannot provide proof of vaccination, you will be required to show proof of negative PCR COVID-19 test results no older than 72 hours before the event.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers, the Winterhawks hockey team and Rose Quarter, which includes the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Theater of the Clouds, an Exhibit Hall and the Rose Quarter Commons will require proof of vaccination beginning Sept. 4



According to a press release sent on Wednesday, the Trail Blazers, Rose Quarter and Winterhawks will require all guests 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test result given within 72 hours of the event. A PCR COVID-19 test requires a nasal swab.

This policy will be in effect until further notice.

“We, along with the Rose Quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers all agree that the health and safety of our community is a top priority," remarked Winterhawks vice president, general manager and head coach Mike Johnston. "While this is certainly not an ideal reality, the spread of the Delta variant and potential risk to unvaccinated children made this a necessary resolution.”

Attendees must have received their second dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen at least two weeks before attending an event. Guests under the age of 12 will be exempt, but all guests will be required to wear masks within any building in the Rose Quarter.

Acceptable forms of proof of vaccination include:

A CDC-issued vaccination card including the name of the person vaccinated, the type of vaccination provided and the date that the last dose was administered.

A digital photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card stored on a phone or electronic device.

A printed photo of a CDC-issued vaccination card.

Acceptable forms of proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test include:

A digital photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.

A printed photo of negative COVID-19 PCR test results that includes the name of the ticketed fan.

Trail Blazers ticket presales begin on Aug. 31 for qualified customers but go on sale to the public on Sept. 2. Megadeth, who will be at the Moda Center on Sept. 4 is the first event where these rules will be instated.

The first Trail Blazers game will be on Oct. 4 against the Golden State Warriors. Ticketing information can be found at trailblazers.com/tickets or by calling 844-RIP-CITY.

For the Winterhawks, the Western Hockey League WHL announced last week that all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, team and office personnel and officials will need to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the beginning of the 2021-2022 season, which begins on Oct. 1.

Three new policies went into place for the Winterhawks as well:

No Bag Policy – Bags will no longer be allowed in the arena to limit contact and wait times. Exclusions will apply for medical needs, children’s bags and clutches.

– Bags will no longer be allowed in the arena to limit contact and wait times. Exclusions will apply for medical needs, children’s bags and clutches. Cash-Free Campus – Eliminating cash will allow for reduced contact and shorter wait times. Kiosks will be placed around campus to convert cash to a prepaid debit card for no fee.

– Eliminating cash will allow for reduced contact and shorter wait times. Kiosks will be placed around campus to convert cash to a prepaid debit card for no fee. Smoke-Free Campus – There will no longer be an outdoor smoking section anywhere on campus.