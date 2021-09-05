Traffic deaths on the rise in Portland

The number of deaths is up by 100% compared to the same time last year

PORTLAND, Oregon — Traffic deaths in Portland are now double what they were this time last year.

In the most recent crash, a hit-and-run driver killed Megan McComb early Saturday morning.

She was on a Lime scooter on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 149th on her way to her father’s house when she was hit.

Her father, Damon McComb and other family members went to the intersection and placed a cross in her memory. He remembers her as brave, strong and funny.

“They took away more than a person the support system for her brothers her sisters and cousins. There isn't a person in my family that doesn't feel robbed and in a lot of pain” said McComb.

McComb was the 26th traffic fatality in 2021 in the city of Portland. A 100% increase over this time last year.

82nd Avenue has been a dangerous road. Two people have died trying to cross 82nd Avenue in the last month.

“It is the most unsafe street in the city of Portland to try to cross,” says City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

Friday ODOT announced it wants to drop the speed limit along 82nd avenue from 35 to 30 miles an hour from Southeast Clatsop and Northeast Killingsworth. They are also proposing other safety measures like enhanced pedestrian crossings and better lighting.

ODOT will ask for a one-time $10 million investment from the Oregon Transportation Commission to pay for safety improvements all over the state.