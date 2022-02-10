Trail Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin to speak to the media today at 2 p.m.

Interim general manager Joe Cronin, head coach Chauncey Billups and president of business operations Dewayne Hankins will address the media at 2 p.m. Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After making a handful of trades in the past week that reshaped their roster, the Portland Trail Blazers didn't make another move Thursday as the NBA's trade deadline passed at noon. Blazers interim general manager Joe Cronin will speak to the media Thursday afternoon about the direction of the team.

Cronin will be joined by head coach Chauncey Billups and president of business operations Dewayne Hankins at Thursday's press conference, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. KGW will stream it live on KGW.com, the KGW News app and on YouTube.

Over the past week, the Blazers traded away three starters in CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington and two reserves in Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell. The Blazers also traded two players they acquired in a trade Tuesday, shipping away Nickeil Alexander-Walker to and Tomáš Satoranský in a three-team trade the following day. They also waived injured backup center Cody Zeller.

In return, the Blazers received one high-level rotation player, guard-forward Josh Hart, a rotation player in Justise Winslow, a recent first-round pick in Keon Johnson (21st overall in 2021), two recent second-round draft picks in Elijah Hughes (39th overall in 2020) and Didi Louzada (35th overall in 2019), two players with expiring or non-guaranteed contracts in Eric Bledsoe and Joe Ingles, and four draft picks (one protected first and three seconds). The Blazers also created a $21 million trade exception.

With the moves made over the past week, the Blazers can now create as much as $35 million in cap space this summer as they try to rebuild a winning roster around star point guard Damian Lillard, who continues to recover from abdominal surgery. That level of salary cap flexibility gives the Blazers the opportunity to make lopsided trades or sign premier free agents if those opportunities arise. Portland also has two high-level free agents of their own this summer in Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic.