Kids with mobility impairments receive adaptive toy cars from Tigard volunteers

A volunteer project brought Comcast workers together to set up an assembly line of sorts. The end result helps kids with mobility challenges.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIGARD, Ore. — Getting all the pieces just right and working together to build them, Comcast workers took over the parking lot of their Tigard business center to create adaptive toy cars for young kids with mobility disabilities.

This coming together is part of the company's "Team UP" volunteer initiative. After going virtual the past couple of years due to COVID concerns, they are back to volunteering in person.

“There's just a lot of smiles, there is a lot of positive energy, and we're just really excited to collaborate to create these toy cars and support our community and give back,” said Rebecca Brown, Comcast's senior director of community impact.

Brown explained that the volunteer project was to support a national organization called Go Baby Go, which provides modified ride-on toy cars for kids with disabilities like spina bifida, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.

“They will then go to families in the area so their kiddos can scoot around and interact with their peers, and these are for children with varying mobility disabilities,” said Brown.

Team UP brought these employees together in person for the first time in a long time, making this car assembly project all the more special.

“It's a combination of interaction and socialization with each other and it's also giving back," said Kelly Lajoiu, Comcast’s employee engagement lead.

But at the end of the day, the best part is seeing families arrive to pick up the cars for their kids — like one family with a little girl. Her folks got her buckled in, and now she'll be able to spend some time getting the hang of rolling around in her new ride.

That feels good for volunteers.