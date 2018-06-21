SALEM, Ore. -- Algal toxins once again registered above health advisory limits in Salem's drinking water, according to test results received Wednesday.

The samples were taken Monday, and the presence of cyanotoxins above the EPA advisory level for vulnerable populations ended 11 consecutive days of below-advisory level results.

This streak of encouraging findings suggested to city officials they might be able to lift the drinking water advisory on Monday, June 25.

These results have given the city some pause about that possibility.

"A day of results above advisory levels causes a concern and causes us to continue to have to evaluate when the advisory may be lifted," Salem City Manager Steve Powers said.

Unpredictability continues in predicting algae blooms

On June 10, the city announced that Salem's do-no-drink advisory would last for at least two weeks, regardless of what test results showed. The advisory is for children under 6 years old and vulnerable adults, including those with impaired immune systems, people affected by kidney or liver disease and pregnant or nursing mothers. It is also recommended that pets do not drink the water.

Officials said at the time the two-week extension would provide more certainty to residents who were frustrated about the on-again, off-again advisories and the two-day delay the city has in receiving cyanotoxin test results.

Powers said Wednesday the most recent results show the benefits of placing the two-week advisory. There continues to be unpredictability when it comes to algae blooms and related toxins, he said.

"The goal is to have the drinking water be safe for everyone to drink and for the city to be able to say that with confidence," Powers said.

Tarrah Henrie, senior scientist with Corona Environmental Consulting, said utilities are going to learn lessons from how Salem has reacted over the past few weeks.

"Utilities are watching Salem," she said.

Cyanotoxin testing not required by federal law

The federal government does not require cities test for cyanotoxins as it does for other toxins, but Salem has been doing so since 2011. Other utilities are beginning to test for the algal toxins, Henrie said, and are looking to put plans in place for what to do if results are identified above EPA advisory levels.

At the American Water Works Association conference in Las Vegas last week, Henrie gave a presentation about developing protocols for the monitoring, treating and communicating about cyanotoxins.

Attendees from the industry emailed her afterward asking for a copy of the presentation — and far more than usual.

She added that she was a party to a handful of hallway conversations where Salem's water came up.

Part of the reason for the wider interest is that there are no set regulations for what cities are responsible for when it comes to algal toxins. When a discovery is made, Henrie said, there are more internal questions deliberated than when it's another toxin where a state or federally mandated workflow is already in place.

