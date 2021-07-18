Tow truck procession honors driver murdered on the job

Patrick Sanford was shot and killed one month ago while moving vehicles at a Hillsboro apartment complex; he left behind a wife and son.

HILLSBORO, Oregon — Dozens of tow truck drivers gathered in the parking lot of the Regal Evergreen Parkway cinemas in Hillsboro Saturday morning for the Enough is Enough tow truck procession.

Drivers were there to remember fallen tow truck driver Patrick Sanford. One month ago, the 51-year-old Sanford was shot and killed while on a towing job at the Park Creek Village Apartments in Hillsboro.

“It was a senseless way to go. That gentleman was just doing his job. Just doing his job,” said Jean Underwood of Beaverton Towing.

Sanford was moving vehicles from the apartment complex parking lot for a maintenance project lot. He was confronted by a resident and shot and killed.

42-year-old Mathew McAdoo has been charged with second degree murder.

“I think today is amazing. It’s a wonderful statement about Patrick and the horrible thing that happed to Patrick,” said Sanford’s sister Erin Fitzgerald as the procession started.

Sanford leaves behind a wife and teenage son. Fitzgerald has started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

The procession made its way from the Regal Cinema in Hillsboro to Highway 26. The trucks traveled to the Sylvan exit, then back to Hillsboro. Trucks had their flashing lights on the entire time.

Tow truck drivers are first responders, one driver told KGW.